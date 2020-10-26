Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Accolade, Inc.    ACCD

ACCOLADE, INC.

(ACCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accolade Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced the closing of its public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock, inclusive of the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 750,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $38.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Accolade from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses, were approximately $221.4 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse and William Blair acted as book-running managers. Baird, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity and Academy Securities acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,  Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60.

Contact
Asher Dewhurst
Investor Relations
443-213-0500
Accolade@westwicke.com

Megan Torres
Public Relations
206-679-9630
Megan.Torres@accolade.com

Todd Friedman
Investor Relations
484-532-5200
Todd.Friedman@accolade.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACCOLADE, INC.
04:06pACCOLADE : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwr..
AQ
04:06pAccolade Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underw..
GL
10/22Accolade Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/22ACCOLADE : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/19ACCOLADE : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/19Accolade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/14ACCOLADE : Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021
AQ
10/14Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021
GL
10/09ACCOLADE, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/01ACCOLADE : partners with the Global Appropriateness Measures group to bring data..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 281 M 2 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 230
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart ACCOLADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accolade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOLADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 42,01 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Singh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Cavanaugh President
J. Michael Cline Chairman
Stephen H. Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Harish Naidu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOLADE, INC.0.00%2 281
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.90%78 849
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.59%46 172
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.06%23 792
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.65%20 210
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS19.05%17 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group