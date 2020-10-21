Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Accolade, Inc.    ACCD

ACCOLADE, INC.

(ACCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accolade Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (“Accolade”), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $38.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Accolade has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Accolade currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions and strategic investments.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse and William Blair are acting as book-running managers. Baird, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,  Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Accolade’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding, among other things, the timing, completion and use of proceeds of the offering. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Accolade’s filings with the SEC, including in the risk factors included in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on October 19, 2020. Except as required by law, Accolade assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact
Todd Friedman
Investor Relations
484-532-5200
Todd.Friedman@accolade.com

Asher Dewhurst
Investor Relations
443-213-0500
Accolade@westwicke.com

Megan Torres
Public Relations
206-679-9630
Megan.Torres@accolade.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACCOLADE, INC.
10/21Accolade Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/21ACCOLADE : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/19ACCOLADE : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/19Accolade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/14ACCOLADE : Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021
AQ
10/14Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021
GL
10/09ACCOLADE, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/01ACCOLADE : partners with the Global Appropriateness Measures group to bring data..
PR
09/24ACCOLADE : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
09/24Accolade to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 161 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 963 M 1 963 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 230
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart ACCOLADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accolade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOLADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,50 $
Last Close Price 39,83 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Singh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Cavanaugh President
J. Michael Cline Chairman
Stephen H. Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Harish Naidu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOLADE, INC.0.00%1 927
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.00%77 776
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.71%46 115
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.67%23 228
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS21.30%19 987
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS15.48%16 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group