Accolade : Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022
10/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Fiscal second quarter 2022 revenue of $73.3 million, a 99% increase compared to fiscal second quarter 2021 revenue of $36.8 million
Introduced Personalized Healthcare category, focused on human relationships and personalization using data to enable value-based care
Launched Accolade One and Accolade Care, two new healthcare solutions that combine Accolade’s intelligent technology, advocacy services and team-based healthcare delivery
SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2021.
“At Accolade, we believe it is time for a new approach that recognizes healthcare is a personal experience, and that we must stop rewarding a system that fundamentally doesn’t work for patients or employers. At our recent Evolve21 customer conference, we were proud to introduce Personalized Healthcare, a new category that enables a nationally scalable model of value-based care. Personalized Healthcare requires all healthcare companies to step up and offer solutions that deliver a personalized experience, are powered by data-driven insights, and align the financial model with demonstrated value. Our new solutions – Accolade One and Accolade Care – deliver one of the broadest offering portfolios available to employers,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer.
Accolade also announced today that it completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of HealthReveal, a clinical artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on ensuring patients receive optimal, personalized chronic care to preempt adverse outcomes. HealthReveal’s technology continually applies the latest medical guidelines to produce Reveals – personalized diagnostic and treatment recommendations. The addition of HealthReveal’s technology and team will accelerate Accolade’s focus on providing data-driven, clinically-based recommendations to our frontline care teams of physicians, specialists, nurses and health assistants.
Financial Highlights for Fiscal Second Quarter ended August 31, 2021
Three Months Ended August 31,
%
2021
2020
Change(2)
(in millions, except percentages)
GAAP Financial Data:
Revenue
$
73.3
$
36.8
99
%
Net Loss
$
(62.4
)
$
(15.4
)
(306
)%
Non-GAAP Financial Data(1):
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(19.4
)
$
(8.7
)
(122
)%
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
30.0
$
15.9
88
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
40.9
%
43.3
%
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.
Financial Outlook
Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.
For the fiscal third quarter ending November 30, 2021, we expect:
Revenue between $74.5 million and $76.5 million, which includes approximately $2.5 million of performance guarantee revenue that is expected to be recognized in the fiscal third quarter that was previously expected to be recognized in the fiscal fourth quarter
Adjusted EBITDA between $(21.5) million and $(24.5) million
For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, we are revising our revenue and reaffirming our Adjusted EBITDA ranges as follows:
Revenue between $303 million and $307 million
Adjusted EBITDA between $(49) million and $(54) million
Commenting on the company’s results and revised fiscal year 2022 outlook, Accolade Chief Financial Officer Steve Barnes added, “Our second quarter results demonstrated the consistency and predictability of Accolade’s business. We are beginning to see the positive impact of combining Accolade, 2nd.MD and PlushCare, with the teams operating as one across all areas, especially sales and product development. As we have consistently said previously, we plan to invest in the integration between the three offerings to maintain a superlative member and customer experience. We will continue to focus driving top line growth while demonstrating consistent progress toward our long-term operating model.”
We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Quarterly Conference Call Details
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)
August 31,
February 28,
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
384,003
$
433,884
Accounts receivable, net
15,845
9,112
Unbilled revenue
2,875
2,725
Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs
2,864
2,210
Current portion of deferred financing fees
—
93
Prepaid and other current assets
12,023
5,957
Total current assets
417,610
453,981
Property and equipment, net
12,181
9,227
Goodwill
575,660
4,013
Intangible assets, net
255,166
604
Deferred contract acquisition costs
7,256
6,067
Other assets
1,921
1,618
Total assets
$
1,269,794
$
475,510
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,696
$
7,390
Accrued expenses
6,777
4,845
Accrued compensation
35,868
35,379
Deferred rent and other current liabilities
3,040
567
Due to customers
6,685
5,015
Current portion of deferred revenue
43,117
25,879
Contingent consideration liabilities
145,214
—
Total current liabilities
249,397
79,075
Convertible notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
279,849
—
Deferred rent and other noncurrent liabilities
6,637
5,192
Deferred revenue
353
395
Total liabilities
536,236
84,662
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 66,348,000 and 55,699,052 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively
7
6
Additional paid-in capital
1,216,142
762,362
Accumulated deficit
(482,591
)
(371,520
)
Total stockholders’ equity
733,558
390,848
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,269,794
$
475,510
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended August 31,
Six months ended August 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
73,288
$
36,788
$
132,815
$
72,682
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
44,334
21,071
80,270
43,310
Operating expenses:
Product and technology
22,512
12,236
38,451
23,606
Sales and marketing
24,009
7,881
38,518
15,196
General and administrative
26,170
6,453
48,172
12,120
Depreciation and amortization
11,021
2,049
19,717
3,977
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
19,686
—
30,146
—
Total operating expenses
103,398
28,619
175,004
54,899
Loss from operations
(74,444
)
(12,902
)
(122,459
)
(25,527
)
Interest expense, net
(776
)
(2,347
)
(1,394
)
(3,629
)
Other income (expense)
11
(104
)
(44
)
(119
)
Loss before income taxes
(75,209
)
(15,353
)
(123,897
)
(29,275
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
12,845
(18
)
12,826
(56
)
Net loss
$
(62,364
)
$
(15,371
)
$
(111,071
)
$
(29,331
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.97
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(1.81
)
$
(1.45
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
64,404,223
33,029,147
61,332,729
20,277,416
The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:
Three months ended August 31,
Six months ended August 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
1,054
$
218
$
1,382
$
327
Product and technology
6,366
718
8,188
1,152
Sales and marketing
4,054
490
5,427
792
General and administrative
8,301
679
12,453
1,093
Total stock-based compensation
$
19,775
$
2,105
$
27,450
$
3,364
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands)
Six months ended August 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(111,071
)
$
(29,331
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
19,717
3,977
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
1,246
740
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
30,146
—
Deferred income taxes
(12,865
)
—
Noncash interest expense
823
1,316
Stock-based compensation expense
27,450
3,364
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
1,440
(9,581
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(267
)
(806
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(2,349
)
(2,812
)
Deferred revenue and due to customers
16,735
3,847
Accrued compensation
(5,782
)
6,580
Deferred rent and other liabilities
(75
)
(212
)
Other assets
(3,792
)
(437
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(38,644
)
(23,355
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of marketable securities
(99,998
)
—
Sale of marketable securities
99,998
—
Capitalized software development costs
(356
)
(374
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,573
)
(981
)
Earnout payments to MD Insider
—
(58
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(261,873
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(263,802
)
(1,413
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering costs
—
231,675
Proceeds from stock option and warrant exercises
5,654
4,802
Payments of equity issuance costs
(60
)
—
Payment of debt issuance costs
(8,368
)
—
Payment for purchase of capped calls
(34,443
)
—
Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan
2,282
—
Proceeds from borrowings on debt
287,500
51,166
Repayments of debt principal
—
(73,166
)
Payments related to debt retirement
—
(753
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
252,565
213,724
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(49,881
)
188,956
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
433,884
33,155
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
384,003
$
222,111
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
102
$
2,194
Fixed assets included in accounts payable
$
166
$
48
Other receivable related to stock option exercises
$
75
$
108
Income taxes paid
$
60
$
105
Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions
$
446,525
$
—
Replacement awards issued in connection with acquisitions
$
6,729
$
—
Bonus settled in the form of stock options
$
—
$
5,735
Debt issuance and offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
—
$
312
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge. These non-GAAP financial measures may also not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures alongside other financial performance measures, including the most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth in the reconciliation tables below and our other GAAP results. The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
August 31,
August 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands,except percentages)
(in thousands,except percentages)
Revenue
$
73,288
$
36,788
$
132,815
$
72,682
Less:
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
(44,334
)
(21,071
)
(80,270
)
(43,310
)
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization
28,954
15,717
52,545
29,372
Add:
Stock‑based compensation, cost of revenue
1,054
218
1,382
327
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
30,008
$
15,935
$
53,927
$
29,699
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization
39.5
%
42.7
%
39.6
%
40.4
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
40.9
%
43.3
%
40.6
%
40.9
%
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss: