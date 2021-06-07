Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Accolade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCD   US00437E1029

ACCOLADE, INC.

(ACCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accolade : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

06/07/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

Appointment of Elizabeth Nabel and Jeff Brodsky

On June 2, 2021, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Accolade, Inc. (the 'Company'), the Board appointed Elizabeth Nabel and Jeff Brodskyto fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Senator William H. Frist, M.D and J. Michael Cline, and to serve as Class II directors of the Company whose terms will expire at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Concurrently with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Nabel was appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board. Concurrently with his appointment to the Board, Mr. Brodsky was appointed to the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Ms. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky will receive compensation for their services as directors in accordance with the Company's Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy (the 'Compensation Policy'). The Compensation Policy provides for annual cash compensation of $86,800 for service on the Board, payable in equal quarterly installments and pro-rated based on days served in the fiscal year. In addition, pursuant to the Compensation Policy, on June 2, 2021, Ms. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky were each granted a restricted stock unit for 346 shares of the Company's common stock, which will vest in full on the date of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. This restricted stock unit has an annualized grant date value of $130,200, representing a pro-rated amount for the period commencing on June 2, 2021 and ending on the expected date of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. In the event of a change in control of the Company, all of Ms. Nabel's and Mr. Brodsky's unvested equity awards will vest immediately prior to the closing of such change in control, provided that each of Ms. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky are providing services to the Company at the time of such change in control. The Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan and the form of restricted stock unit award agreement under the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan were filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-236786) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

The Company has entered into its standard form of indemnification agreement for its directors and executive officers with each of Ms. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky, the form of which was previously filed by the Company as Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-236786), initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Ms. Nabel or Mr. Brodsky and any other person pursuant to which Ms. Nabel or Mr. Brodsky was appointed as a director. Ms. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky are not parties to any transactions that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Resignations of Senator William H. Frist, M.D. and J. Michael Cline

On June 1, 2021, Sen. Frist and Mr. Cline notified the Company of their decisions to resign from the Board, effective immediately. In connection with his resignation from the Board, Mr. Cline also resigned as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board. Neither of Sen. Frist's nor Mr. Cline's resignation was the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

Other Events.

Appointment of Rajeev Singh as Chairman of the Board

As a result of Mr. Cline's resignation as Chair of the Board, on June 2, 2021, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, the Board appointed Rajeev Singh, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and an existing member of the Board, to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Appointment of Peter Klein as Lead Independent Director

On June 2, 2021, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, the Board appointed Peter Klein, an existing member of the Board, to serve as the lead independent director of the Company.

Mr. Klein will receive compensation for his service as lead independent director of the Company in accordance with the Compensation Policy. The Compensation Policy provides for annual cash compensation of $25,000 for service on the Board as the lead independent director of the Company, payable in equal quarterly installments and pro-rated based on days served in the fiscal year.

Disclaimer

Accolade Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCOLADE, INC.
04:53pACCOLADE  : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors;..
PU
06/03ACCOLADE  : Betsy Nabel and Jeff Brodsky join Accolade Board of Directors
PR
06/01ACCOLADE  : SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
06/01Accolade to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/28ACCOLADE  : Baird Starts Accolade at Neutral With $54 Price Target
MT
05/19ACCOLADE  : How leaders can help fight stigma around mental healthcare in the wo..
PU
05/10Accolade to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/06ACCOLADE MATERNITY MANAGEMENT : Supporting mothers every day
PU
05/06ACCOLADE  : Initiates guidance for fiscal year 2022 revenue in the range of $260..
PU
05/06ACCOLADE  : SVB Leerink Upgrades Accolade to Outperform From Market Perform
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 -58,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 993 M 2 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 720
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ACCOLADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accolade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOLADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,36 $
Last Close Price 51,02 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajeev Singh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Cavanaugh President
Stephen H. Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Harish Naidu Chief Technology Officer
Shantanu Nundy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOLADE, INC.17.29%2 993
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION26.60%113 844
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.29.98%70 684
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.02%26 375
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.85%26 007
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.82%24 104