Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Accolade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCD   US00437E1029

ACCOLADE, INC.

(ACCD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/08 04:00:01 pm
52.36 USD   -1.04%
04:31pACCOLADE  : Fiscal Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Lifts Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
04:18pACCOLADE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pACCOLADE  : Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accolade : Investor Presentation

07/08/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accolade Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" -that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' "guidance," ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' or ''would'' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our expectations and management of future growth; our market opportunity and our ability to estimate the size of our target market; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; and our ability to retain our existing customers and to increase our number of customers. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021 and subsequent reports that we file.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. For example, other companies may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures differently. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

PERSON

ALIZED

TheHEALTH&Foundation

BENEFITS

Our vision is every person living their healthiest life

4

Trust in the US healthcare system has dropped over time

1977

2018

74%

36%

Source: Gallup

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accolade Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 20:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCOLADE, INC.
04:31pACCOLADE  : Fiscal Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Lifts Fiscal 2022 Revenue G..
MT
04:18pACCOLADE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pACCOLADE  : Investor Presentation
PU
04:07pACCOLADE  : Earnings Flash (ACCD) ACCOLADE Posts Q1 Revenue $59.5M, vs. Street E..
MT
04:06pACCOLADE  : Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022
AQ
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/07ACCOLADE  : Credit Suisse Raises Accolade's PT to $70 from $59, Says Fiscal Q1 2..
MT
07/06ACCOLADE  : How to cut costs on prescription medicines with Accolade
PU
07/02ACCOLADE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Accolade's Price Target to $68 from $60, Keep..
MT
06/25ACCOLADE, INC.(NASDAQGS : ACCD) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -48,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 494 M 3 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 720
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ACCOLADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accolade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOLADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 52,91 $
Average target price 61,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Singh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Cavanaugh President
Stephen H. Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Harish Naidu Chief Technology Officer
Shantanu Nundy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOLADE, INC.20.37%3 494
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION19.09%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.31.90%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.3.85%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS38.18%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.88%24 500