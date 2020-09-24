Log in
Accolade to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

09/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced that it will release fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5:00 p.m. E.D.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1281 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3853 for international participants, referencing conference ID #9551629; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60. For more information, visit Accolade on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and at www.accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst, Investor Relations, Accolade@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Megan Torres, Public Relations, Megan.Torres@accolade.com

Source: Accolade

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
