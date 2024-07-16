This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Acconeer presents Q2´24 report with Q&A on July 19 Ted Hansson will make his first appearance as new Acconeer CEO during the Q2 2024 live presentation with Redeye. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Redeye's analyst Jesper von Koch. The report and the latest updates will be shared through Redeye Live Q, a live format where attendees can submit questions directly during the session. [...]