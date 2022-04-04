Acconeer : A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics company
Acconeer's A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics company
The A1 radar sensor from Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from one of Japan's largest electronics manufacturers providing high-end devices to consumers globally. The initial potential value of the launch is estimated to USD 150 000 annually for Acconeer, based on forecasts from the manufacturer. The product will initially be launched on the Japanese market.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "We are very pleased to see one of the most well-known global consumer electronics brands - which put very strict requirements production quality and corporate maturity - use our sensors, and we look forward to seeing how the product will be received by the market in Japan and later also internationally."
For additional information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on April 04, 2022 11.00.
About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.