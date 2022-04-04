Acconeer : A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics company

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "We are very pleased to see one of the most well-known global consumer electronics brands - which put very strict requirements production quality and corporate maturity - use our sensors, and we look forward to seeing how the product will be received by the market in Japan and later also internationally."

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.