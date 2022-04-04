Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Acconeer AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCON   SE0010546242

ACCONEER AB (PUBL)

(ACCON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acconeer : A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics company

04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Acconeer's A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics company

The A1 radar sensor from Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from one of Japan's largest electronics manufacturers providing high-end devices to consumers globally. The initial potential value of the launch is estimated to USD 150 000 annually for Acconeer, based on forecasts from the manufacturer. The product will initially be launched on the Japanese market.

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "We are very pleased to see one of the most well-known global consumer electronics brands - which put very strict requirements production quality and corporate maturity - use our sensors, and we look forward to seeing how the product will be received by the market in Japan and later also internationally."

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on April 04, 2022 11.00.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
05:15aACCONEER : A1 radar sensor in robot from large global Japanese consumer electronics compan..
PU
03/24ACCONEER : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 in Acconeer AB (publ)
PU
03/24ACCONEER : publishes annual report 2021
PU
03/14ACCONEER : receives order from Nexty worth USD 245 000
PU
03/14Acconeer AB Receives Order from Nexty Worth USD 245 000
CI
02/25ACCONEER : becomes direct customer of GlobalFoundries
PU
02/25Acconeer AB Becomes Direct Customer of Globalfoundries
CI
02/18ACCONEER : Year-end report January 1 - December 31 2021
PU
02/18ACCONEER : Year-end report January-December 2021
PU
02/18Acconeer AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
Net income 2022 -40,0 M -4,27 M -4,27 M
Net cash 2022 111 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 631 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Acconeer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 63,40 SEK
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Arne Lindell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rex Chairman
Mats Ärlelid Chief Technology Officer
Mikael Egard Chief Operating Officer
Lars-Erik Magnus Wernersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)-29.16%174
IROBOT CORPORATION-3.66%1 721
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.22%966
AEYE, INC.21.07%916
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.-19.77%887
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.-53.01%598