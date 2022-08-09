Acconeer : First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched

CEO Lars Lindell comments: "To see the first car on the streets with our radar sensor in it is a huge milestone for Acconeer, and this is of course an important step for us as a company. We have recently stated that we believed that a car launch was very close, and now we have been able to confirm the launch. In combination with the previously communicated design wins with a European premium car manufacturer, this launch proves that our product is attractive and competitive for use in the automotive industry."

A very important step to be able to achieve this launch was the modular approval certification of the product against Acconeers waiver granted by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July 2021.