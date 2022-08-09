Log in
2022-08-09
53.40 SEK   +4.30%
11:29aACCONEER : First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched
PU
07/22ACCONEER : Interim report Q2 2022
PU
07/22Acconeer AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Acconeer : First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched

Acconeer's A1 pulsed coherent radar sensor is used in an electrical car model from one of the top two American high-volume car makers for the use case access control, which allows touchless opening of the trunk of a car. This is the first commercially available car using the company's technology. Based on forecasts from the distributor, the value of the launch of this one model is estimated to USD 600 000 over three years. Sales to this customer is reflected in sales to Acconeer's distributors.

CEO Lars Lindell comments: "To see the first car on the streets with our radar sensor in it is a huge milestone for Acconeer, and this is of course an important step for us as a company. We have recently stated that we believed that a car launch was very close, and now we have been able to confirm the launch. In combination with the previously communicated design wins with a European premium car manufacturer, this launch proves that our product is attractive and competitive for use in the automotive industry."

A very important step to be able to achieve this launch was the modular approval certification of the product against Acconeers waiver granted by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July 2021.

For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on August 9, 2022 17:15.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the companys Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

Acconeer AB published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
07/22ACCONEER : Interim report Q2 2022
PU
07/22Acconeer AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
07/08ACCONEER : registers an increased number of shares through subscription via warrants
PU
07/06ACCONEER : receives order from BEYD worth 300 000 USD
PU
07/06Acconeer AB Receives Order from BEYD Worth USD 300,000
CI
06/30ACCONEER : launches Evaluation Kit for A121 - new pulsed coherent radar sensor in A1 produ..
PU
06/30Acconeer Launches Evaluation Kit for A121 - New Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor in A1 Prod..
CI
06/29ACCONEER : has delivered more than one million radar sensors
PU
06/14ACCONEER : receives order from Nexty worth USD 335k
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 57,0 M 5,62 M 5,62 M
Net income 2022 -48,0 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net cash 2022 92,0 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 331 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
EV / Sales 2023 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Lars Arne Lindell Chief Executive Officer
Björn Bengtsson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rex Chairman
Mats Ärlelid Chief Technology Officer
Mikael Egard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)-42.79%131
IROBOT CORPORATION-9.62%1 623
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-19.10%1 401
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.31%658
AEYE, INC.-49.17%387
TOBII AB (PUBL)-28.92%276