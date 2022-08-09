Acconeer : First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched
08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
First car using Acconeers A1 radar sensor now launched
Acconeer's A1 pulsed coherent radar sensor is used in an electrical car model from one of the top two American high-volume car makers for the use case access control, which allows touchless opening of the trunk of a car. This is the first commercially available car using the company's technology. Based on forecasts from the distributor, the value of the launch of this one model is estimated to USD 600 000 over three years. Sales to this customer is reflected in sales to Acconeer's distributors.
CEO Lars Lindell comments: "To see the first car on the streets with our radar sensor in it is a huge milestone for Acconeer, and this is of course an important step for us as a company. We have recently stated that we believed that a car launch was very close, and now we have been able to confirm the launch. In combination with the previously communicated design wins with a European premium car manufacturer, this launch proves that our product is attractive and competitive for use in the automotive industry."
A very important step to be able to achieve this launch was the modular approval certification of the product against Acconeers waiver granted by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July 2021.
About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the companys Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.