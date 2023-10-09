Acconeer AB is a Sweden-based company, which is primarily engaged in the advanced technology industry. The Company operates as a provider of sensors for portable devices. The Company's product A1 radar sensor is a complete, high-precision radar system integrated on a single chip. The A1 single chip sensor operates in the 60 gigahertz industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) band and includes all parts of the radar system - antenna, radio frequency components and baseband. The sensor is complemented with software algorithms for interpretation of the sensor data. The Company's A1 sensor is suitable for a wide variety of applications and devices within consumer electronics, smart phones and tablets, wearables, security, industry and vital signs monitoring, among others.