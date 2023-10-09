See CEO Lars Lindell present at Redeye's Investor Forum Malmö
Take the chance to learn more about Acconeer at Redeye's Investor Forum at High Court in Malmö on October 12, 18.00-19.35. Get the details and sign up at redeye.se. Acconeer's presentation starts at 18.20 and will be held in Swedish.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Acconeer AB published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 14:47:09 UTC.