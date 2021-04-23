Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acconeer : Correction of press release regarding interim report Q1 2021

04/23/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Correction of press release regarding interim report Q1 2021

In the press released sent out on April 23, 2021, 07:30 the wrong year was stated in the headline. The correct year for the interim report for the first quarter is 2021. In addition, a link to the report on Acconeer's web site was missing. This has been added in the press release below, which in all other aspects is the same as the previously distributed press release.

In Q1 2021, Acconeers net sales amounted to 7 545 kSEK, the gross margin was 74% and five new customer products were launched. In Q1 399 evaluation kits were sold, and an accumulated 3 516 EVK has been sold since launch. The company sold 4 024 modules in Q1, and since launch a total of 9 701 modules have been sold. In total Acconeer has sold 324 212 sensors, out of which 74 881 were sold in Q1 2021.

CEO Lars Lindell comments: 'The substantial revenue increase in the quarter is to a large extent thanks to the development agreement made with Alps Alpine, but we are happy to see that increased product sales are also contributing to the growth.'

FIRST QUARTER

  • Net sales for the first quarter amounted to kSEK 7,545 (2,150).
  • The Gross margin on sales of goods was 74 (59) %.
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -11 876 (-17 701).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.51 (-0.92).
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -8 898 (-14,810).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

  • Sweden's Innovation Agency granted Acconeer 4 million SEK for a research project on sleep monitoring with Sleepiz and the University of Gothenburg.
  • Acconeer received order from Digi-Key worth USD 47,000.
  • Acconeer received order from Glyn Limited worth USD 156,000.
  • Acconeer received order from CODICO worth USD 96,000.
  • Acconeer and Alps Alpine signed a joint development agreement of Next-Generation Sensing Technology.
  • A distribution agreement was signed with Mouser Electronics and the first order received.
  • It is the company's assessment that the effects of Covid-19 will have a limited impact of operations in 2021. We expect no impact on either the development side or the manufacture of sensors, while the manufacture of modules will be affected by a global shortage on processors that have arisen in connection with Covid-19. Regarding demand for the company's products we expect further delays in customer projects, fewer start-up projects and that our customers' production rate will be affected by the lack of processors.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Acconeer announced A121 pulsed coherent radar sensor, new high-performance product in A1 family.

The interim report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website: https://investor.acconeer.com/en/financial-reports/.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on April 23, 2021, 15:30.

About Acconeer AB

Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30,0 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net income 2021 -52,0 M -6,19 M -6,19 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 945 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 31,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 81,7%
