Acconeer : Correction of press release regarding interim report Q1 2021

In Q1 2021, Acconeers net sales amounted to 7 545 kSEK, the gross margin was 74% and five new customer products were launched. In Q1 399 evaluation kits were sold, and an accumulated 3 516 EVK has been sold since launch. The company sold 4 024 modules in Q1, and since launch a total of 9 701 modules have been sold. In total Acconeer has sold 324 212 sensors, out of which 74 881 were sold in Q1 2021.

CEO Lars Lindell comments: 'The substantial revenue increase in the quarter is to a large extent thanks to the development agreement made with Alps Alpine, but we are happy to see that increased product sales are also contributing to the growth.'

FIRST QUARTER

Net sales for the first quarter amounted to kSEK 7,545 (2,150).

The Gross margin on sales of goods was 74 (59) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -11 876 (-17 701).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.51 (-0.92).

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -8 898 (-14,810).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

Sweden's Innovation Agency granted Acconeer 4 million SEK for a research project on sleep monitoring with Sleepiz and the University of Gothenburg.

Acconeer received order from Digi-Key worth USD 47,000.

Acconeer received order from Glyn Limited worth USD 156,000.

Acconeer received order from CODICO worth USD 96,000.

Acconeer and Alps Alpine signed a joint development agreement of Next-Generation Sensing Technology.

A distribution agreement was signed with Mouser Electronics and the first order received.

It is the company's assessment that the effects of Covid-19 will have a limited impact of operations in 2021. We expect no impact on either the development side or the manufacture of sensors, while the manufacture of modules will be affected by a global shortage on processors that have arisen in connection with Covid-19. Regarding demand for the company's products we expect further delays in customer projects, fewer start-up projects and that our customers' production rate will be affected by the lack of processors.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Acconeer announced A121 pulsed coherent radar sensor, new high-performance product in A1 family.

The interim report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website: https://investor.acconeer.com/en/financial-reports/.