Acconeer : and Alps Alpine have signed a joint development agreement of Next-Generation Sensing Technology

Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, comments: 'We have co-operated with Alps Alpine for several years and jointly won several design wins in the area of 'presence detection' as well as 'access control sensor' for cars. The joint development agreement is the next step in this co-operation combining Alps Alpine's competence and purchasing power in systems for cars with Acconeer's Pulsed Coherent radar technology. Entering into this agreement is a very important step which allows us to go ahead with our plans for the next generation radar sensor.'

Payments are expected to commence in 2021 and end in 2024. Alps Alpine is a world-leading manufacturer of electronic components, modules and systems. Further information on Alps Alpine are set out at the bottom of this press release.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous 'First 1' and 'Number 1' products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

In January 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses to embark on a new era as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Serving a diverse range of markets encompassing an automotive industry currently undergoing major transformation, the mobile and consumer electronics domains, through to energy, healthcare and industry markets, Alps Alpine will combine and build on core device technology established over many years in three areas - human-machine interfaces, SENSORING™ and connectivity - along with system design and software development capabilities to innovate value that brings comfort to and enriches the lives of people everywhere. For more information: https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/.

About Acconeer AB

Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com