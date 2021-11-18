Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Acconeer AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    ACCON   SE0010546242

ACCONEER AB (PUBL)

(ACCON)
  Report
Acconeer : receives order from Asteelflash worth UDS 82 300

11/18/2021 | 08:43am EST
Acconeer receives order from Asteelflash worth UDS 82 300

The order relates to Acconeer's XM132 Entry Module for European customer mass production. Asteelflash is a European specialist EMS company.

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "Our integration-ready XM132 Entry Module continues to be popular, and we are currently selling every module we can produce. We are happy to see another large order from Asteelflash, who is serving selected European customers."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on November 18, 2021 14:30.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
Net income 2021 -69,0 M -7,78 M -7,78 M
Net cash 2021 39,0 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 268 M 255 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 67,5x
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 51,4%
