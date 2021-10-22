Acconeer : receives order from Digi-Key worth USD 59 000
10/22/2021 | 05:34am EDT
Acconeer receives order from Digi-Key worth USD 59 000
The order relates to Acconeer's XM132 Entry Module for customers' mass production. Digi-Key's global online platform, serving customers with evaluation kits and sensors intended for mass production, remains an important distribution channel for Acconeer.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "When we created the XM132 Entry Module we wanted to make it easy to integrate into customer products. Thanks to the integration-ready solderable design, we now see this happen and we are happy that the demand for the module continues to be high."
In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.
For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on October 22, 2021, 11.30.
About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.