Acconeer : receives order from Digi-Key worth USD 59 000

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "When we created the XM132 Entry Module we wanted to make it easy to integrate into customer products. Thanks to the integration-ready solderable design, we now see this happen and we are happy that the demand for the module continues to be high."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.