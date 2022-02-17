Acconeer : receives two orders worth in total USD 260 000
02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
Acconeer receives an order from Codico worth USD 177 600 and another one from Nexty Electronics worth USD 81 600. Both orders relate to Acconeer's A1 pulsed coherent radar sensor for customers' mass production. CODICO GmbH is a leading European distributor, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. NEXTY Electronics is a leading Japanese distributor with especially strong coverage of companies in the automotive sector.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "There is much to be happy about receiving two large orders on the same day: that it is a very clear signal that our strong growth is stable and will continue in 2022, but also that the orders are the second wave of volume orders for new use cases such as the automotive industry and the lawnmower industry. Opening up new markets is a very important part of our growth strategy and now two orders are coming on the same day."
In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.
For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on February 17,2022 09.30.
