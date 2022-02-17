Acconeer : receives two orders worth in total USD 260 000

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "There is much to be happy about receiving two large orders on the same day: that it is a very clear signal that our strong growth is stable and will continue in 2022, but also that the orders are the second wave of volume orders for new use cases such as the automotive industry and the lawnmower industry. Opening up new markets is a very important part of our growth strategy and now two orders are coming on the same day."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.