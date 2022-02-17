Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Acconeer AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCON   SE0010546242

ACCONEER AB (PUBL)

(ACCON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/17 03:38:22 am
57.5 SEK   +1.77%
03:34aACCONEER : receives two orders worth in total USD 260 000
PU
02/08ACCONEER : receives order from Glyn worth USD 58,500
PU
02/08Acconeer AB Receives Order from Glyn
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acconeer : receives two orders worth in total USD 260 000

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Acconeer receives two orders worth in total USD 260 000

Acconeer receives an order from Codico worth USD 177 600 and another one from Nexty Electronics worth USD 81 600. Both orders relate to Acconeer's A1 pulsed coherent radar sensor for customers' mass production. CODICO GmbH is a leading European distributor, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. NEXTY Electronics is a leading Japanese distributor with especially strong coverage of companies in the automotive sector.

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "There is much to be happy about receiving two large orders on the same day: that it is a very clear signal that our strong growth is stable and will continue in 2022, but also that the orders are the second wave of volume orders for new use cases such as the automotive industry and the lawnmower industry. Opening up new markets is a very important part of our growth strategy and now two orders are coming on the same day."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on February 17,2022 09.30.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net income 2021 -69,0 M -7,43 M -7,43 M
Net cash 2021 39,0 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 453 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 42,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Acconeer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 56,50 SEK
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Arne Lindell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rex Chairman
Mats Ärlelid Chief Technology Officer
Mikael Egard Chief Operating Officer
Lars-Erik Magnus Wernersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)-36.87%157
IROBOT CORPORATION-4.14%1 743
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.-0.57%1 105
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.85%1 014
TOBII AB (PUBL)-6.86%390
NORBIT ASA-6.71%192