Acconeer's A1 radar sensor in robotic lawn mower from large European technology company
11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Acconeer's A1 radar sensor in robotic lawn mower from large European technology company
The A1 pulsed coherent radar sensor from Acconeer is used for surface classification and obstacle detection in a recently launched robotic lawn mower from one of the leading European manufacturers in the garden segment. The total potential value of the project going forward is estimated to US$ 600 thousand annually for Acconeer. This is Acconeer's estimate based on market data on robotic lawn mower sales.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: "This is our third and most significant customer launch in the consumer robotics segment, and the first robotic lawn mower. We have said for a long time that radar is a superior technology for outdoor usage. Thanks to the high bandwidth, the A1 radar sensor generates rich data suitable for AI processing which is optimal for surface classification. It is also an energy-efficient, accurate and cost-competitive alternative for obstacle detection in any environment."
For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on November 03, 2021, 17.00.
About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be contacted via telephone +46(0)8 121 576 90 or via e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.