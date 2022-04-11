Accor : 2022 Notice of meeting

NOTICE OF MEETING

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. At the Company's headquarters 82 rue Henri Farman, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

Contents

How to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting? 4

2021 business review 10

Agenda of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2022 29

Presentation of draft resolutions to be submitted to the Combined

Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2022 30

Draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting

of May 20, 2022 47

Composition of the Board of Directors at the close of the Combined

Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2022 54

Statutory Auditors' report on the financial statements 56

Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements 60

Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements 64

Statutory Auditors' report on the authorization to grant existing

or to be issued performance shares 67

Statutory Auditors' report on the issue of shares or securities reserved

for the members of a corporate savings plan 68

Statutory Auditors' report on the proposed free issue of share warrants

in the event of a public offer concerning the Company 69

Request for documents 71

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury and upscale, midscale and economy hotel brands, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more.

Accor's clear leadership in lifestyle, one of the fastest-growing categories in the sector, is driven by Ennismore, a joint-venture in whichAccor has a majority stake. Ennismore is a creative hospitality Group boasting a portfolio of international brands that are all created by visionary, purposeful and passionate entrepreneurs. Accor therefore boasts an unrivaled portfolio of brands, animated by 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Through its Planet 21 - Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE, and ALL Heartist Fund Initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?

How to participate

in the Shareholders'

Meeting?

Shareholders are convened to a Combined Shareholders' Meeting on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. on first notice, to be held at the Company's headquarters, 82, rue Henri Farman - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

Shareholders are invited to arrive from 8 a.m. Access to the auditorium will be open from 8:30 a.m.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company may have to modify the procedures for holding and participating in the Shareholders' Meeting in light of changes in the health and/or regulatory situation subsequent to the publication of this notice of meeting.

Consequently, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website https://group.accor.com, which may be updated to provide, if necessary, the final terms of participation in this Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person must comply with the applicable sanitary measures. Shareholders are reminded that they may also exercise their right to vote by post, using the single participation form, or by internet on the secure VOTACCESS voting platform. They may also give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a person of their choice in the same conditions.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website and the video will also be available within the timeframe provided by regulations.

How to get to the Shareholders' Meeting?

Our address: 82 rue Henri Farman - 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

By public transportation

• Tramway 2 (T2), Henri Farman station

(Pont de Bezons/Porte de Versailles line) : direct access

• RER C, Issy Val de Seine station

(Versailles/Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines line) : 8 minutes on foot

• Metro line 8, Balard station (Balard/Créteil-Pointe du Lac) : 10 minutes on foot • Metro line 12, Porte de Versailles station (connection T2) • Tramway 3 (T3), Pont du Garigliano or Porte de Versailles stations (connection T2) • Bus: numbers 39, 126, 189, 290, 394, Issy Val-de-Seine stop; line PC 1, Pont du Garigliano stop • Bus number 260, rue Henri Farman stop in front of the building • Using the Vélib' self-service bike system: 19 rue Bara and 61 rue Henri Farman, in front of the building



HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?

Conditions to be fulfilled to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting

Any shareholder, regardless of the number of shares owned, may participate in this Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force, this right being subject to the registration of the shares in the name of the shareholder or of the financial intermediary registered on his/her behalf, either in the Company's register (for "registered" shares) or with the financial intermediary who keeps his/her securities account

(for "bearer" shares), on the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting: this is the "record date".

For Accor Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 20, 2022, this record date will therefore be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at midnight (12.00 a.m.) (Paris time).

Specific terms and conditions governing participation in the Shareholders' Meeting

To participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholder may choose one of the following options:the

1. attend the Meeting in person with the admittance card;

2. by post (by mail thanks to the single participation form): vote personally or give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or any other representative (any physical or legal person of their choice);

3. online (by using the secure VOTACCESS platform): vote personally or give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or any other representative (any physical or legal person of their choice).

In the event of a proxy granted to the Chairman, a favorable vote will be cast in the name of the shareholder for resolutions presented or approved by the Board of Directors, and an unfavorable vote cast for resolutions not approved by the Board of Directors.

In order to facilitate their participation in the Meeting, the Company offers its shareholders the possibility of voting, requesting an admittance card, and appointing or revoking a proxy via the secure VOTACCESS platform, which will be open from May 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to May 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. (Paris time).

In general, it is recommended that shareholders:

• use electronic notifications or favor the use of electronic means for their requests, according to the terms and conditions set out below; and

• do not wait until the last days to give their instructions in order to avoid any possible saturation of the VOTACCESS platform.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder who has already voted, sent a proxy form, requested an admittance card or a certificate of share ownership (attestation de participation):

• cannot subsequently choose to participate in a different way;

• may sell all or part of their shares: • If all or part of the shares are sold (or title to the shares is transferred) before the second business day preceding the Meeting date, i.e., before midnight (12.00 a.m.) (Paris time) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Company will cancel or modify the postal or online vote, the proxy, the admittance card or the certificate of share ownership (attestation de participation). To this end, the shareholder's intermediary account holder should notify Société Générale Securities Services of the sale (or transfer of title) and provide all the necessary information. • If all or part of the shares are sold (or title to the shares is transferred) after the second business day preceding the Meeting date, i.e., after midnight (12.00 a.m.) (Paris time) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, it is not required to notify the Company of the sale (or transfer of title), notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary.



1) You plan to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person

Any shareholder wishing to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person must be in possession of an admittance card, which can be obtained as follows:

For holders of registered shares: the shareholder will receive the meeting documents by post, or by e-mail if requested, and then can obtain his/her admittance card:

• by logging onto www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com using the login details received; or

• by returning the single participation form received with the notice of meeting, which includes the request for an admittance card, to Société Générale Securities Services - Service des Assemblées - CS 30812 Nantes Cedex 3, France, using the prepaid envelope provided, afterhaving ticked the relevant box of the form, entered full name and address (or if already printed, checked that they are correct), dated and signed the form.

Holders of registered shares having requested their admittance cards and who have not received it two business days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting are invited to contact Société Générale Securities Services call center for admittance cards, from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Paris time) at +33 (0)2.51.85.59.82 (calls from a landline in France cost €0.15 per minute).

