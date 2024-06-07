07 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST
ACCOR
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1260579_2024.06.07_Notice_to_holders_of_the_Convertible_Bond_ISIN_FR0013521085.pdf
ACCOR
Les Echos
ACCOR
FR0000120404, FR0000120404
AC, 4AC
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Accor SA published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 06:07:03 UTC.