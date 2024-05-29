Accor: 700th hotel in China with a Sofitel in Shanghai

Accor announced on Wednesday that it had reached the symbolic milestone of 700 hotels in Greater China with the inauguration of a new Sofitel in Shanghai.



The French hotel group, which has opened an average of more than one

hotel a week in China over the past two years, plans to maintain this pace with 103 openings scheduled by the end of the year.



The inauguration of the Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, a spectacular 25-storey building launched in partnership with Radiance Group, comes as the luxury brand celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.



Accor also points out that 2024 has been designated the 'Year of Culture and Tourism between China and France', with the aim of celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



