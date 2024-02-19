Accor: BlackRock falls below the 5% threshold

February 19, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on February 16, 2024, it fell below the threshold of 5% of the capital of Accor and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.63% of the capital and 3.65% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market sale of Accor shares and a reduction in the number of Accor shares held as collateral.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.