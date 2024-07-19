Accor: BlackRock holds less than 5% of the voting rights

July 19, 2024 at 07:20 am EDT Share

On July 17, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared that it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of voting rights in Accor and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 12,472,630 Accor shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 5.12% of the share capital and 4.46% of

voting rights in this company.



This threshold crossing results from a reduction in the number of Accor shares held as collateral.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.