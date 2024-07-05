Accor: BlackRock holds less than 5% of votes

On July 4, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of voting rights in Accor and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 5.31% of the share capital and 4.62% of voting rights in this company.



This threshold crossing results from a reduction in the number of Accor shares held as collateral.





