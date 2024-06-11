Accor: BlackRock holds over 5% of the capital

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on June 7, 2024, it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Accor and held 5.71% of the share capital and 4.84% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from an acquisition of Accor shares off and on the market and an increase in the number of Accor shares held as collateral.



