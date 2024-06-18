Accor: BlackRock raises its stake above 5%.

On June 14, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Accor and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 5.42% of the share capital and 4.60% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from an increase in the number of Accor shares held as collateral.





