Accor : Conference call invitation
Dial-in numbers to enter the conference call From France : +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66
From UK : +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
From US : +1 212 999 6659
Access code : ACCOR
Replay
France : +33 (0)1 78 40 15 17
International : +44 (0) 20 81 96 14 80
Code : 7839146#
To ensure that the conference call starts on time, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Disclaimer
Accor SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
|Sales 2021
2 250 M
2 628 M
2 628 M
|Net income 2021
-377 M
-441 M
-441 M
|Net Debt 2021
1 912 M
2 233 M
2 233 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-20,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
8 185 M
9 560 M
9 561 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,49x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,08x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 247
|Free-Float
|72,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
31,70 €
|Average target price
33,04 €
|Spread / Average Target
4,23%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ACCOR
|7.09%
|9 560