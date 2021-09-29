Log in
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
Accor : Conference call invitation

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Invitation

Jean-Jacques Morin

&

Pierre-Loup Etienne

A R E P L E A S E D T O I N V I T E Y O U T O T H E

Q3 2021 Revenue Conference Call

The press release and the presentation will be online at

https://group.accor.com/fr-FR/investorshttps://group.accor.com/en/investors

Dial-in numbers to enter the conference call From France : +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

From UK : +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

From US : +1 212 999 6659

Access code : ACCOR

Replay

France : +33 (0)1 78 40 15 17

International : +44 (0) 20 81 96 14 80

Code : 7839146#

To ensure that the conference call starts on time, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
