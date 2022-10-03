Advanced search
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
21.60 EUR   -0.05%
Accor : Conference call invitation

10/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation

Jean-Jacques Morin

&

Pierre-Loup Etienne

A R E P L E A S E D T O I N V I T E Y O U T O T H E

Q3 2022 Revenue Conference Call

The press release and the presentation will be online at

https://group.accor.com/fr-FR/investorshttps://group.accor.com/en/investors

Dial-in numbers to enter the conference call

Replay

From France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

From UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0)1 78 40 15 17

From US: +1 212 999 6659

International: +44 (0) 20 8196 1480

Access code: ACCOR

Code: 9329669#

To ensure that the conference call starts on time, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:26:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 629 M 3 558 M 3 558 M
Net income 2022 145 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 1 816 M 1 780 M 1 780 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 5 558 M 5 450 M 5 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 21,61 €
Average target price 30,84 €
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Qionger Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR-24.04%5 450
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.19%45 483
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-22.67%33 085
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.58%8 835
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-8.62%8 726
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED83.69%5 791