Accor : Conference call invitation
Invitation
Jean-Jacques Morin
Pierre-Loup Etienne
A R E P L E A S E D T O I N V I T E Y O U T O T H E
Q3 2022 Revenue Conference Call
The press release and the presentation will be online at
https://group.accor.com/fr-FR/investorshttps://group.accor.com/en/investors
Dial-in numbers to enter the conference call
Replay
From France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66
From UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
France: +33 (0)1 78 40 15 17
From US: +1 212 999 6659
International: +44 (0) 20 8196 1480
Access code: ACCOR
Code: 9329669#
To ensure that the conference call starts on time, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Disclaimer
|Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
|Sales 2022
3 629 M
3 558 M
3 558 M
|Net income 2022
145 M
143 M
143 M
|Net Debt 2022
1 816 M
1 780 M
1 780 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|43,8x
|Yield 2022
|1,82%
|Capitalization
5 558 M
5 450 M
5 450 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,03x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 466
|Free-Float
|72,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|21,61 €
|Average target price
|30,84 €
|Spread / Average Target
|42,7%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ACCOR
|-24.04%
|5 450