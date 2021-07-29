Accor : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021

Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AND NOTES

 Consolidated income statement p. 2  Consolidated statement of comprehensive income p. 3  Consolidated statement of financial position p. 4  Consolidated statement of cash flows p. 6  Consolidated changes in equity p. 7  Notes to the interim financial statements p. 8

Unless stated otherwise, the amounts presented are in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest million. In general, the amounts presented in the consolidated financial statements and related notes are rounded to the nearest unit. This may result in a non-material difference between the sum of the rounded amounts and the reported total. All ratios and variances are calculated using the underlying amounts rather than the rounded amounts.