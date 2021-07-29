Accor : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021
Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes
June 30, 2021
Unless stated otherwise, the amounts presented are in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest million. In general, the amounts presented in the consolidated financial statements and related notes are rounded to the nearest unit. This may result in a non-material difference between the sum of the rounded amounts and the reported total. All ratios and variances are calculated using the underlying amounts rather than the rounded amounts.
Consolidated income statement
1st
1st
Notes
semester
semester
(€ in million)
2020
2021
Revenue
4
917
824
Operating expense
4
(1,143)
(944)
EBITDA
4
(227)
(120)
Depreciation, amortization and provision expenses
(137)
(118)
EBIT
(363)
(239)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
5
(353)
(213)
EBIT including share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(716)
(451)
Other income and expenses
6
(1,000)
585
Operating (loss)/profit
(1,716)
134
Net financial expense
9
(52)
(53)
Income tax
10
(5)
3
(Loss)/profit from continuing operations
(1,774)
84
(Loss)/profit from discontinued operations
3
260
(14)
Net (loss)/profit of the period
(1,514)
69
• Group share
(1,512)
67
from continuing operations
(1,772)
81
from discontinued operations
259
(14)
• Minority interests
(2)
3
from continuing operations
(2)
3
from discontinued operations
0
-
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
Earnings per share from continuing operations
(6.74)
0.18
Earnings per share from discontinued operations
0.97
(0.05)
Basic earnings per share
(5.78)
0.12
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
(6.74)
0.18
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
0.97
(0.05)
Diluted earnings per share
11
(5.78)
0.12
2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
1st
1st
Notes
semester
semester
(€ in million)
2020
2021
Net profit of the period
(1,514)
69
Currency translation adjustments
11
(93)
82
Effective portion of gains and losses on cash flow hedges
11
(27)
7
Currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations
11
(10)
0
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(130)
89
Changes in the fair value of non-consolidated investments
11
(15)
(45)
Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans
11
2
3
Actuarial gains and losses from discontinued operations
11
0
0
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(14)
(42)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(143)
48
Total comprehensive income of the period
(1,657)
117
• Group share
(1,655)
113
• Minority interests
(2)
3
3
Consolidated statement of financial position
Assets
(€ in million)
Notes
Dec. 2020 (*)
June 2021
Goodwill
7
1,807
1,862
Other intangible assets
7
2,720
2,733
Property, plant and equipment
7
242
241
Right-of-use assets
7
377
348
Investments in associates and joint ventures
5
1,168
1,011
Other non-current financial assets
9
170
637
Non-current financial assets
1,337
1,648
Deferred tax assets
10
173
171
Contract assets
201
217
Other non-current assets
3
3
Non-current assets
6,860
7,223
Inventories
4
21
9
Trade receivables
4
534
574
Other current assets
4
222
284
Current financial assets
9
38
52
Cash and cash equivalents
9
2,474
1,669
Current assets
3,289
2,588
Assets classified as held for sale
3
395
483
TOTAL ASSETS
10,544
10,294
(*) Restated amounts following the provisional purchase price allocation of sbe acquired in 2020 (see Note 7.1)
4
Equity and Liabilities
(€ in million)
Notes
Dec. 2020 (*)
June 2021
Share capital
11
784
786
Additional paid-in capital and reserves
11
4,294
2,335
Net profit of the year
(1,988)
67
Ordinary shareholders' equity
3,091
3,187
Perpetual subordinated bonds
11
1,000
1,000
Shareholders' equity - Group share
4,091
4,187
Minority interests
11
66
69
Shareholders' equity
4,157
4,256
Long-term financial debt
9
2,473
2,436
Long-term lease debt
9
314
288
Deferred tax liabilities
10
513
529
Non-current provisions
8
132
127
Non-current contract liabilities
23
24
Non-current liabilities
3,456
3,404
Trade payables
4
327
361
Current liabilities
4
579
567
Current provisions
8
423
443
Current contract liabilities
205
207
Short-term financial debt
9
969
598
Short-term lease debt
9
102
98
Current liabilities
2,606
2,275
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
3
326
359
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
10,544
10,294
(*) Restated amounts following the provisional purchase price allocation of sbe acquired in 2020 (see Note 7.1)
5
