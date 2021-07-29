Log in
Accor : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021

07/29/2021
Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AND NOTES

Consolidated income statement

p. 2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

p. 3

Consolidated statement of financial position

p. 4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

p. 6

Consolidated changes in equity

p. 7

Notes to the interim financial statements

p. 8

Unless stated otherwise, the amounts presented are in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest million. In general, the amounts presented in the consolidated financial statements and related notes are rounded to the nearest unit. This may result in a non-material difference between the sum of the rounded amounts and the reported total. All ratios and variances are calculated using the underlying amounts rather than the rounded amounts.

Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

Consolidated income statement

1st

1st

Notes

semester

semester

(€ in million)

2020

2021

Revenue

4

917

824

Operating expense

4

(1,143)

(944)

EBITDA

4

(227)

(120)

Depreciation, amortization and provision expenses

(137)

(118)

EBIT

(363)

(239)

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

5

(353)

(213)

EBIT including share of losses of associates and joint ventures

(716)

(451)

Other income and expenses

6

(1,000)

585

Operating (loss)/profit

(1,716)

134

Net financial expense

9

(52)

(53)

Income tax

10

(5)

3

(Loss)/profit from continuing operations

(1,774)

84

(Loss)/profit from discontinued operations

3

260

(14)

Net (loss)/profit of the period

(1,514)

69

• Group share

(1,512)

67

from continuing operations

(1,772)

81

from discontinued operations

259

(14)

• Minority interests

(2)

3

from continuing operations

(2)

3

from discontinued operations

0

-

Basic earnings per share (in euros)

Earnings per share from continuing operations

(6.74)

0.18

Earnings per share from discontinued operations

0.97

(0.05)

Basic earnings per share

(5.78)

0.12

Diluted earnings per share (in euros)

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

(6.74)

0.18

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

0.97

(0.05)

Diluted earnings per share

11

(5.78)

0.12

2

Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

1st

1st

Notes

semester

semester

(€ in million)

2020

2021

Net profit of the period

(1,514)

69

Currency translation adjustments

11

(93)

82

Effective portion of gains and losses on cash flow hedges

11

(27)

7

Currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations

11

(10)

0

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(130)

89

Changes in the fair value of non-consolidated investments

11

(15)

(45)

Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans

11

2

3

Actuarial gains and losses from discontinued operations

11

0

0

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(14)

(42)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(143)

48

Total comprehensive income of the period

(1,657)

117

• Group share

(1,655)

113

• Minority interests

(2)

3

3

Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

Consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

(€ in million)

Notes

Dec. 2020 (*)

June 2021

Goodwill

7

1,807

1,862

Other intangible assets

7

2,720

2,733

Property, plant and equipment

7

242

241

Right-of-use assets

7

377

348

Investments in associates and joint ventures

5

1,168

1,011

Other non-current financial assets

9

170

637

Non-current financial assets

1,337

1,648

Deferred tax assets

10

173

171

Contract assets

201

217

Other non-current assets

3

3

Non-current assets

6,860

7,223

Inventories

4

21

9

Trade receivables

4

534

574

Other current assets

4

222

284

Current financial assets

9

38

52

Cash and cash equivalents

9

2,474

1,669

Current assets

3,289

2,588

Assets classified as held for sale

3

395

483

TOTAL ASSETS

10,544

10,294

(*) Restated amounts following the provisional purchase price allocation of sbe acquired in 2020 (see Note 7.1)

4

Accor - Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes

June 30, 2021

Equity and Liabilities

(€ in million)

Notes

Dec. 2020 (*)

June 2021

Share capital

11

784

786

Additional paid-in capital and reserves

11

4,294

2,335

Net profit of the year

(1,988)

67

Ordinary shareholders' equity

3,091

3,187

Perpetual subordinated bonds

11

1,000

1,000

Shareholders' equity - Group share

4,091

4,187

Minority interests

11

66

69

Shareholders' equity

4,157

4,256

Long-term financial debt

9

2,473

2,436

Long-term lease debt

9

314

288

Deferred tax liabilities

10

513

529

Non-current provisions

8

132

127

Non-current contract liabilities

23

24

Non-current liabilities

3,456

3,404

Trade payables

4

327

361

Current liabilities

4

579

567

Current provisions

8

423

443

Current contract liabilities

205

207

Short-term financial debt

9

969

598

Short-term lease debt

9

102

98

Current liabilities

2,606

2,275

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale

3

326

359

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

10,544

10,294

(*) Restated amounts following the provisional purchase price allocation of sbe acquired in 2020 (see Note 7.1)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
