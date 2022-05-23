Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Accor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/23 10:42:56 am EDT
30.42 EUR   -0.39%
05/20ACCOR : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
05/20ACCOR : Post-AGM press release
PU
05/20ACCOR : Answers to written questions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accor : Document

05/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:58:04.91 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:58:03.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:58:02.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:56:06.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:56:05.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:56:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:56:03.813 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:56:02.873 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:08.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:07.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:06.803 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:05.777 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:04.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:03.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:54:02.943 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:52:08.17 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARANOVA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:52:07.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:52:06.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:52:05.34 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOCIETE BIC Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:34:02.867 DeclarationAchatVente Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T15:20:02.777 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
null 2022-05-23T14:30:03.22 DocumentOperation Approbation NOVAXIA ONE Link
null 2022-05-23T14:28:03.363 DocumentOperation Approbation BOUYGUES Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T14:26:03.017 DeclarationAchatVente Document CNP ASSURANCES Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T14:22:03.02 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-05-23T14:14:03.407 DocumentOperation Approbation CASDEN BANQUE POPULAIRE Link
null 2022-05-23T14:12:06.183 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-05-23T12:22:03.683 DocumentOperation Approbation GENOMIC VISION Link
null 2022-05-23T12:20:05.297 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GENOMIC VISION Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T10:50:03.417 DeclarationAchatVente Document UMANIS Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T10:48:05.317 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIVOLY Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T10:48:03.513 DeclarationAchatVente Document CNP ASSURANCES Link
2022-05-23T00:00:00 2022-05-23T10:46:04.483 DeclarationAchatVente Document 1000MERCIS Link
null 2022-05-21T11:26:28.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-05-21T11:17:19.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-05-21T11:15:46.18 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-05-21T11:14:43.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T11:05:33.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:56:24.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:47:14.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:38:04.16 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:28:07.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:18:58.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:09:43.42 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-05-21T10:08:03.527 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-05-21T10:04:04.92 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:20:05.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document UMALIS GROUP Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:20:04.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document UCAR Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:20:03.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document UCAR Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:20:02.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document UCAR Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:07.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document UCAR Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:06.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document KUMULUS VAPE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:05.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:04.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document UCAR Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:03.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document 1000MERCIS Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:18:02.837 DeclarationDirigeants Document 1000MERCIS Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:16:06.503 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:16:05.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document COURTOIS S.A. Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:16:03.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:16:02.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:07.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:06.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:05.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:04.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:03.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:14:02.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:07.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document RALLYE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:06.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:05.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:04.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:03.913 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:12:02.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:07.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMA CORPORATION PLC Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:06.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMA CORPORATION PLC Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:05.737 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMA CORPORATION PLC Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:04.917 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:04.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:10:03.087 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:08:06.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:08:05.59 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:08:04.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:08:03.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:08:02.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:06:06.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROAPI Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:06:05.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:06:04.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:06:03.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T18:06:02.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARCHOS Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T16:18:03.73 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
null 2022-05-20T16:18:03.017 PasseportIn Depot SG ISSUER Link
null 2022-05-20T16:16:07.433 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
null 2022-05-20T16:14:07.1 PasseportIn Depot CREDIT SUISSE Link
null 2022-05-20T16:10:07.37 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T16:08:02.773 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
null 2022-05-20T15:56:07.623 PasseportIn Depot J.P. MORGAN STRUCTURED PRODUCTS B.V. Link
null 2022-05-20T15:54:03.997 PasseportIn Depot J.P. MORGAN STRUCTURED PRODUCTS B.V. Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T15:40:03.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T15:40:02.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T15:38:07.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-05-20T00:00:00 2022-05-20T15:38:06.9 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:05:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCOR
05/20ACCOR : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
05/20ACCOR : Post-AGM press release
PU
05/20ACCOR : Answers to written questions
PU
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Accor SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/18How Digital Acceleration is serving up Accor's one-stop Food & Beverage Innovations
AQ
05/06Accor introduces ground-breaking Health to Wealth series
AQ
04/29COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY : Information regarding availability and consultation..
PU
04/29ACCOR : Information regarding availability and consultation of preparatory documents - Com..
PU
04/28French Hospitality Group Accor Forecasts 4% Net Growth in FY22
MT
04/28ACCOR : First-quarter 2022 revenue of 701 million up 85% like-for-like
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 232 M 3 409 M 3 409 M
Net income 2022 124 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 2 129 M 2 246 M 2 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,5x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 7 855 M 8 286 M 8 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,54 €
Average target price 34,34 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR7.35%8 286
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.06%50 807
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-16.48%36 261
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.94%10 815
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.90%8 896
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-19.61%5 629