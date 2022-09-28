Accor : FY22 EBITDA guidance revised upwards, between 610 and 640 million

Press release

FY22 EBITDA guidance revised upwards,

between €610 and €640 million

Exclusive negotiations for the sale of headquarters building for €465 million

Full benefit from the accelerated summer activity supported by H1 2022 sales and marketing investments,

Continued execution of asset-light strategy.

The Group expects, for its Services to Owners activity (including sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty), a return to breakeven EBITDA in the second half of 2022. This demonstrates the Group's strong resilience, and this is particularly due to the robust summer activity as well as the full benefit of marketing and sales investments made first half of 2022. Thanks to the positive impact of these investments, the strict discipline maintained on cost base and the strong pace of activity, the Group is rising its 2022 EBITDA guidance. Initially announced at above €550 million, FY22 EBITDA is now expected to be between €610 and €640 million.

Accor also announces that it entered into exclusive negotiations with Valesco Group to sell its Paris headquarters building, "Sequana Tower", for €465 million. The disposal is subject to a 12-year sale and leaseback agreement. The transaction, which is subject to the usual due diligence procedures, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. It is part of the Group's asset-light strategy, which aims to simplify Accor's balance sheet structure.

