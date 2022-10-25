Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Accor
  News
  Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:03 2022-10-25 am EDT
22.97 EUR   +1.73%
09:44aAccor : Fairmont debuts sustainable recipe book featuring local flavors from around the globe
PU
10/19Accor : Document AMF CP. 2022E867132
PU
10/13Qatar Airways to hire 10,000 staff amid World Cup preparations
RE
Accor : Fairmont debuts sustainable recipe book featuring local flavors from around the globe

10/25/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in sustainability and the world's first luxury hotel brand to embrace environmental stewardship, presents its latest recipe book, Sustainable Kitchen, Earth-Friendly Recipes From Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Dining experiences are widelycelebrated at Fairmont hotels from around the world and with this new book, local eats can be enjoyed in homes for years to come.

Fairmont chefs from London to San Francisco, Singapore to Egypt have come together to encourage more earth-friendly habits in the kitchen. With 38 exceptional recipes spanning a variety of categories including drinks, soups, entrées and desserts, the culinary offerings showcase the brand's passion for minimizing food waste and using local produce and ingredients to the fullest. And with people back to traveling the world again, the recipes and flavors not only evoke a positive connection between people and the planet, but they help inspire people's future travel plans.

For more than three decades, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has been committed to proactively protecting local environments through its award-winning Fairmont Sustainability Partnerships. The iconic brand's approach combines leading operational efforts aimed at reducing overall impact on the planet with forward-thinking and innovative programs promoting responsible tourism.

Fairmont kitchens are essential to delivering the brand's commitments toward reducing energy and water use, waste, and carbon emissions. The culinary teams forge close connections with farmers, fisheries and producers in each community while harvesting their own vegetable gardens, fruit trees and honeybee hotels.

Whether it's Summer English Pea Soup, Ahi Poke, or Parker House Rolls with Whipped Honey Butter, these recipes can be easily recreated at home this holiday season, or during any season by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and produce.

For the complete recipe book visit www.fairmont.com/dining

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
Financials
Sales 2022 3 702 M 3 658 M 3 658 M
Net income 2022 160 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2022 1 819 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 5 807 M 5 739 M 5 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 22,58 €
Average target price 29,36 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Qionger Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR-20.63%5 739
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.21%50 299
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-16.26%35 830
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-8.19%9 609
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-5.29%9 078
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-16.05%5 573