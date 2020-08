Le Figaro said that Accor's management board was in favour of such a deal, though Accor chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin was more cautious and no contact had been made with InterContinental Hotels.

An Accor spokeswoman, contacted by Reuters, said that the company does not comment on market rumours.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Goodman)