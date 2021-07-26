Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/26 03:57:48 am
30.01 EUR   +0.40%
Accor : London swings again!

07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT
According to PWC UK, London's inbound tourism is expected to exceed 11.7 million visits in 2021, up 21% on 2020, with anticipation of £6.6 billion in spending. The city has launched an exciting £6 million campaign, 'Let's Do London' to inspire visitors - especially locals and domestic tourists from the rest of the UK - to return to the world-class retail, hospitality and cultural venues for which the metropolis is known. Spectacular public art installations will add a vibrant feel to the capital, as visitors discover an impressive line-up of exhibitions, family-friendly experiences, theatre shows, sporting events, festivals and pop-up food and drink sites. A highlight includes the coveted Charlotte Perriand: The Modern Life exhibition at the Design Museum, sponsored in part by ALL - Accor Live Limitless, which runs through early September.

Many of London's biggest events that were cancelled in 2020 will also start to draw international visitors back to the city later this year.

Buckingham Palace State Rooms will open for tours throughout the summer months. For the first time ever, visitors may also tour the magnificent Buckingham Palace Garden, with its bountiful selection of trees planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, the royal beehives, and more.

September will bring the return of the biggest classical music festival on earth, the BBC Proms, along with LondonFashion Week, Frieze London, the London Design Festival, and the 65th BFI London Film Festival. The Royal Horticultural Shows and the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show will also return.

In October, the Virgin Money London Marathon will be back, along with the London Jazz Festival in November, and of course, the magic of the holiday season will shine brighter than ever this December.

'As people flow back to London, we are particularly excited to invite visitors to experience our collection of lifestyle brands. We anticipate these hotspots will be as attractive to locals as they are to tourists, with outstanding cuisine, buzz-worthy nightclubs, engaging fitness clubs, spas, and more,' said Gaurav Bhushan, CEO, Lifestyle, Accor.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
