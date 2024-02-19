ACCOR : Oddo BHF raises its price target

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Accor shares, with its target price raised from €42 to €45.



With Accor due to publish its results on February 22, Oddo BHF expects them to be 'very good', buoyed by strong leisure and business demand in almost all regions and high price levels.



We expect RevPAR growth of 21.2% (guidance >20%, consensus 22%), which implies +17% in our Q4 estimates, broadly in line with Q3 at +15%. Our EBITDA estimate of ME 990 is above the Group's guidance of ME 955/985 and in line with the consensus of ME 993', the analyst said.



Oddo BHF expects RevPAR growth to be in the +3/4% range in 2024, in line with the group's medium-term guidance, and will be supported by major summer events, notably the Olympic Games in Paris.



'Overall, our EPS sequence is raised by 6% on average over 2023/2025e', says the broker.





