Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" opinion on Accor and raises its target price from €53 to €55, following the increase in its expectations and the update of market data after the hotel group's trading update.



'Beyond quarterly revenue, this publication brings positive surprises, including the upward revision of EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2025 and the announcement of an additional share buyback," the analyst points out.



'At the same time, the process of selling 30% of Essendi's capital appears to be proceeding as planned, and the option of an IPO (initial public offering) for Ennismore could lead to a revaluation of the lifestyle division,' he continues.



Following this publication, Oddo BHF has raised its expectations to incorporate the cost-saving plan and the new share buyback. Overall, its 2025 EBITDA has been raised by 1% to €1.19bn and its EPS sequence by an average of 2% over 2025-27.