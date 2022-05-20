Accor : Post-AGM press release

Press release

MAY 20, 2022

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders' Meeting, chaired by Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today in the Company's headquarters.

The quorum was 77.38% of the shares. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask questions prior to the Shareholder's Meeting, as well as during the Meeting via a dedicated platform.

During the Shareholders' Meeting, Sébastien Bazin spoke about the Group's activity and priorities for 2022, as well as provided the solidarity initiatives carried out by the All Heartist Fund. Jean-Jacques Morin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reviewed the results for fiscal year 2021 and Brune Poirson, Chief Sustainability Officer, described the Group's strategy and priorities in terms of Social and Environmental Responsibility.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting were adopted. In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment of three new directors, Ms. Asma Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Ms. Hélène Auriol Potier and Mr. Ugo Arzani. Mrs Auriol Potier is an independent director.

No dividend will be paid in 2022 for fiscal year 2021.

1