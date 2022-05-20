Log in
05/20
30.51 EUR   +1.73%
11:06aACCOR : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
11:06aACCOR : Post-AGM press release
PU
10:15aACCOR : Answers to written questions
PU
Accor : Post-AGM press release

05/20/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Press release

MAY 20, 2022

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders' Meeting, chaired by Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today in the Company's headquarters.

The quorum was 77.38% of the shares. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask questions prior to the Shareholder's Meeting, as well as during the Meeting via a dedicated platform.

During the Shareholders' Meeting, Sébastien Bazin spoke about the Group's activity and priorities for 2022, as well as provided the solidarity initiatives carried out by the All Heartist Fund. Jean-Jacques Morin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reviewed the results for fiscal year 2021 and Brune Poirson, Chief Sustainability Officer, described the Group's strategy and priorities in terms of Social and Environmental Responsibility.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting were adopted. In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment of three new directors, Ms. Asma Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Ms. Hélène Auriol Potier and Mr. Ugo Arzani. Mrs Auriol Potier is an independent director.

No dividend will be paid in 2022 for fiscal year 2021.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accoris a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality - one of the fastest growing categories in the industry - is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 260,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program - ALL - Accor Live Limitless- a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 - Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media relations

Charlotte Thouvard

Line Crieloue

Senior Vice President Global

Corporate Executive Director

Communications

Group External Communications

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 19 14

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 18 11

charlotte.thouvard@accor.com

line.crieloue@accor.com

Investor and Analyst Relations

Pierre-Loup Etienne

Nastassja Mirza

SVP Investor Relations and

Investor Relations and Financial

Financial Communications

Communications Officer

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 47 76

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 87 23

pierre-loup.etienne@accor.com

nastassja.mirza@accor.com

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
