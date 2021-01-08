Log in
ACCOR : Relive a year like no other
PU
ACCOR : Half-year report on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020
PU
ACCOR : Tax strategy in the UK – December 2020
PU
Accor : Relive a year like no other

01/08/2021 | 02:56am EST
How to describe 2020?An unprecedented global pandemic that reinforced our values of solidarity and humanityand revealed an extraordinary ability to adaptto meet our guests & partners' new expectations. With our sustained hotel developmentand more than 200 hotel openings, an unwavering commitmentto reducing our impact on the environment and the talent of our employees… We are ready for 2021!

Let's relive 2020 in 4min:

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 07:55:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 728 M 2 119 M 2 119 M
Net income 2020 -1 464 M -1 795 M -1 795 M
Net Debt 2020 1 679 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,84x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 7 647 M 9 381 M 9 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 254
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,63 €
Last Close Price 29,70 €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR0.34%9 381
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.19%42 277
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.1.82%31 432
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.54%11 740
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.39%7 542
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION3.75%5 846
