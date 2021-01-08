Accor : Relive a year like no other
How to describe 2020? An unprecedented global pandemic that reinforced our values of solidarity and humanity and revealed an extraordinary ability to adapt to meet our guests & partners' new expectations. With our sustained hotel development and more than 200 hotel openings , an unwavering commitment to reducing our impact on the environment and the talent of our employees … We are ready for 2021!
Let's relive 2020 in 4min:
Sales 2020
1 728 M
2 119 M
2 119 M
Net income 2020
-1 464 M
-1 795 M
-1 795 M
Net Debt 2020
1 679 M
2 058 M
2 058 M
P/E ratio 2020
-4,84x
Yield 2020
0,05%
Capitalization
7 647 M
9 381 M
9 377 M
EV / Sales 2020
5,40x
EV / Sales 2021
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
19 254
Free-Float
72,1%
