    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 10:13:43 am EDT
30.72 EUR   +1.25%
10:06aACCOR : Single participation form
PU
09:28aAccor Selects Flow Beverage's Flow Alkaline Spring Water in North, Central America
MT
04/21Accor, Ennismore and Country Garden's Funyard to develop more than a thousand JO&JOE hotels in China
AQ
Accor : Single participation form

04/28/2022 | 10:06am EDT
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE Convoquée le Vendredi 20 mai 2022 à 09h00

Au siège social, 82 rue Henri Farman

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

Siège social: 82 rue Henri Farman 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

au capital de 785 568 804,00 EUR 602 036 444 RCS Nanterre

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

To be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 am

At the headquarters, 82 rue Henri Farman

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

17/05/2022 17/05/2022

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 235 M 3 410 M 3 410 M
Net income 2022 109 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 035 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,7x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 7 803 M 8 224 M 8 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,34 €
Average target price 34,21 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR6.64%8 224
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.05%58 971
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.0.69%43 855
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.17%11 643
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.89%10 671
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-10.04%6 378