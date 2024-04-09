ACCOR : Stifel raises its price target

April 09, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT Share

Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Accor, with a price target raised from 48 to 50 euros, on the basis of higher estimates for the French hotel chain ahead of its first-quarter trading update (April 25).



The broker anticipates 'a strong start to the year, which should make current consensus expectations for 2024 too conservative, while confirming expectations of continued RevPAR (revenue per available room) outperformance over peers'.



We remain confident about sustained positive momentum throughout the year, ultimately leading to another year of double-digit EBITDA growth', adds Stifel, which still sees the risk/reward ratio on the stock as attractive.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.