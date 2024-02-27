ACCOR : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Accor from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price raised from €40.35 to €50. This new target represents a 23% upside potential for the French hotel chain's shares.



We are increasingly convinced that management will remain on track in executing the strategy announced for 2023", says the broker, for whom the share should probably be rewarded on the stock market.



