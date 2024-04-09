Accor: agreement with ADEME for the ecological transition

Accor announces that it has signed a three-year framework agreement (2024-2027) with ADEME, the French agency in charge of ecological transition, to support and accelerate the ecological transition of the hotel group's branded establishments in France.



The agreement provides for various areas of work with associated objectives, covering for example the decarbonization of establishments, sustainable mobility, reduction of food waste and adaptation to climate change.



For each of the areas covered by the agreement, ADEME has appointed an expert referent who will monitor the dossier with Accor teams. A global steering committee will be set up, and ADEME may provide assistance to co-finance certain projects.



