Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Accor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accor : and Groups360 launch Instant Booking Solution for Groups

10/12/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accor and Groups360 announced the international launch of GroupSync, Groups360's cloud-based technology solution for meetings and events, to provide instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process, and housing solutions across Accor's global portfolio.

"Accor takes pride in our commitment to strategic innovation, as well as our leadership at the forefront of technological adoption,"said Markus Keller, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Accor. "We are delighted to partner with Groups360 on launching technology that will instigate a significant paradigm shift in the meetings and events industry toward more seamless bookings and unforgettable experiences for meeting professionals and their guests."

GroupSyncwill become the new engine that powers the current digital RFP process on Accor's private-label website, meetings.accor.com, before end of 2021. Accor's launch of GroupSyncEngage, which will be live in beginning of 2022, represents the brand's commitment to offer customers instant booking of meeting space directly from the hotel's website, with plans to also integrate instant booking of group rooms in the following months.

"GroupSyncEngage will empower Accor to better serve its global markets by allowing planners to book not only meeting space but also group room blocks, F&B and audio-visual services in the same online transaction,"said Kemp Gallineau, CEO Groups360. "Since Accor is a global brand with a significant number of properties outside the U.S., their launch of this instant group booking technology will speed its adoption across the globe."

Accor will offer the instant online booking solution for group rooms on GroupSyncto the majority of their more than 5,200 properties worldwide. Accor properties are also showcased in the GroupSyncMarketplace for streamlined digital RFPs and instant group bookings.

Accor goes further by giving its properties the opportunity to choose GroupSyncOptimize for room-block management solutions and housing packages. GroupSyncOptimize will also power voucher and gift certificate packages for Accor brands in select markets. Early adopters who have used GroupSyncOptimize for housing and voucher sales have seen a 25 percent increase in revenue with little to no extra effort.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCOR
12:52pACCOR : and Groups360 launch Instant Booking Solution for Groups
PU
10/07THE WORLD EXPO IN DUBAI : Connecting minds and creating a better future
PU
10/07HOSPITALITY BEYOND HOTEL WALLS : inventing the urban mobility of tomorrow
PU
10/04CREATING A LIFESTYLE LEADER : Accor completes joint venture with Ennismore
PU
10/04ACCOR : Launches Joint Venture with Ennismore
MT
10/04ACCOR : Closing of Joint Venture between Accor and Ennismore
PU
10/04ACCOR : Closing of Joint Venture between Accor & Ennismore
PU
10/04ACCOR SA (ENXTPA : AC) and Sharan Pasricha acquired Ennismore Holdings Limited.
CI
10/03ACCOR : Closing of Joint Venture between Accor & Ennismore
PU
09/29ACCOR : Conference call invitation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 223 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
Net income 2021 -406 M -468 M -468 M
Net Debt 2021 1 991 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 126 M 9 380 M 9 377 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 247
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 31,47 €
Average target price 33,10 €
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR6.32%9 404
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.88%51 069
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.39%39 810
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC5.50%12 187
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION13.83%9 290
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION15.03%6 741