Accor : and Groups360 launch Instant Booking Solution for Groups

Accor and Groups360 announced the international launch of GroupSync, Groups360's cloud-based technology solution for meetings and events, to provide instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process, and housing solutions across Accor's global portfolio.

"Accor takes pride in our commitment to strategic innovation, as well as our leadership at the forefront of technological adoption,"said Markus Keller, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Accor. "We are delighted to partner with Groups360 on launching technology that will instigate a significant paradigm shift in the meetings and events industry toward more seamless bookings and unforgettable experiences for meeting professionals and their guests."

GroupSyncwill become the new engine that powers the current digital RFP process on Accor's private-label website, meetings.accor.com, before end of 2021. Accor's launch of GroupSyncEngage, which will be live in beginning of 2022, represents the brand's commitment to offer customers instant booking of meeting space directly from the hotel's website, with plans to also integrate instant booking of group rooms in the following months.

"GroupSyncEngage will empower Accor to better serve its global markets by allowing planners to book not only meeting space but also group room blocks, F&B and audio-visual services in the same online transaction,"said Kemp Gallineau, CEO Groups360. "Since Accor is a global brand with a significant number of properties outside the U.S., their launch of this instant group booking technology will speed its adoption across the globe."

Accor will offer the instant online booking solution for group rooms on GroupSyncto the majority of their more than 5,200 properties worldwide. Accor properties are also showcased in the GroupSyncMarketplace for streamlined digital RFPs and instant group bookings.

Accor goes further by giving its properties the opportunity to choose GroupSyncOptimize for room-block management solutions and housing packages. GroupSyncOptimize will also power voucher and gift certificate packages for Accor brands in select markets. Early adopters who have used GroupSyncOptimize for housing and voucher sales have seen a 25 percent increase in revenue with little to no extra effort.