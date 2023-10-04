Regulated information

OCTOBER 4TH, 2023

Accor announces the success of

its new hybrid bond

€500 MILLION PERPETUAL HYBRID BOND ISSUE

WITH A FIRST CALL DATE IN APRIL 2029 AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 7.25%

OVERSUBSCRIBED FOUR TIMES

Following the rating upgrade to Investment Grade by Fitch and Standard & Poors, Accor, today, successfully placed a EUR500m perpetual hybrid bond issue with a 7.25% coupon.

The oversubscription of the transaction at about 4 times reflects the renewed investors' confidence in the Group's solid creditworthiness and growth potential.

The proceeds of this issue will be dedicated to the reimbursement of its existing hybrid bond with a first call date in January 2024, for which a tender offer was launched and will remain open until Monday October 9th, 2023.

The new perpetual hybrid bonds have a first call date in April 2029, with a 7.25% coupon until that date. The securities will rank junior to all senior debt and they will be recognized as equity, in accordance with IFRS standards. They will be assigned "intermediate" equity content by Standard & Poors and Fitch, i.e. with 50% of the securities being accounted as equity.

Citi, HSBC and SG acted as Global Coordinators for the issue, and Commerzbank, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis and Santander acted as Active bookrunners.