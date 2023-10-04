Accor : announces the success of its new hybrid bond
October 04, 2023 at 03:12 pm EDT
Regulated information
OCTOBER 4TH, 2023
Accor announces the success of
its new hybrid bond
€500 MILLION PERPETUAL HYBRID BOND ISSUE
WITH A FIRST CALL DATE IN APRIL 2029 AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 7.25%
OVERSUBSCRIBED FOUR TIMES
Following the rating upgrade to Investment Grade by Fitch and Standard & Poors, Accor, today, successfully placed a EUR500m perpetual hybrid bond issue with a 7.25% coupon.
The oversubscription of the transaction at about 4 times reflects the renewed investors' confidence in the Group's solid creditworthiness and growth potential.
The proceeds of this issue will be dedicated to the reimbursement of its existing hybrid bond with a first call date in January 2024, for which a tender offer was launched and will remain open until Monday October 9th, 2023.
The new perpetual hybrid bonds have a first call date in April 2029, with a 7.25% coupon until that date. The securities will rank junior to all senior debt and they will be recognized as equity, in accordance with IFRS standards. They will be assigned "intermediate" equity content by Standard & Poors and Fitch, i.e. with 50% of the securities being accounted as equity.
Citi, HSBC and SG acted as Global Coordinators for the issue, and Commerzbank, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis and Santander acted as Active bookrunners.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accoris a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.comor follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn,Instagramand TikTok.
Relations presse
Charlotte Thouvard
Line Crieloue
SVP Group Communications
VP Group External Communications
charlotte.thouvard@accor.com
line.crieloue@accor.com
Relations investisseurs et Analystes
Pierre-Loup Etienne
Nastassja Mirza
SVP Investor Relations and Financial
Investor Relations and Financial
Communications
Communications Executive Director
pierre-loup.etienne@accor.com
nastassja.mirza@accor.com
Accor SA published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 19:11:13 UTC.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2022, the group operates a network of 5,445 hotels (802,269 rooms) distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (911 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,737; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,797; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).