Accor: at the top of the CAC 40, Barclays sees an entry point
June 19, 2024 at 08:04 am EDT
Share
Accor climbed on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, following an upgrade by Barclays, which sees no justification for the stock's underperformance relative to its peers.
The stock gained over 2% at around 1:45pm, making it the biggest riser on the Paris CAC 40 index, itself down 0.4%.
In a note, the broker points out that the stock has significantly underperformed its peers over the past 12 months, and is now trading at a 34% discount to InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).
The stock is also trading at a discount to its own historical average.
Yet, he argues, Accor generates a much higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) than its competitors, and its four-year EPS growth target of 15% is close to that of IHG, taking share buybacks into account.
While catalysts remain limited in the short term, we see this bout of weakness as an attractive entry point from a long-term perspective", he concludes.
Barclays is therefore raising its recommendation on the stock from 'weighted in line' to 'overweight', with a price target raised from €33 to €48.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2023, the group operates a network of 5,584 hotels (821,518 rooms) distributed primerly between luxury and top-range hotels (978 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,732; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,826; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).