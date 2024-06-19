Accor: at the top of the CAC 40, Barclays sees an entry point

Accor climbed on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, following an upgrade by Barclays, which sees no justification for the stock's underperformance relative to its peers.



The stock gained over 2% at around 1:45pm, making it the biggest riser on the Paris CAC 40 index, itself down 0.4%.



In a note, the broker points out that the stock has significantly underperformed its peers over the past 12 months, and is now trading at a 34% discount to InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).



The stock is also trading at a discount to its own historical average.



Yet, he argues, Accor generates a much higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) than its competitors, and its four-year EPS growth target of 15% is close to that of IHG, taking share buybacks into account.



While catalysts remain limited in the short term, we see this bout of weakness as an attractive entry point from a long-term perspective", he concludes.



Barclays is therefore raising its recommendation on the stock from 'weighted in line' to 'overweight', with a price target raised from €33 to €48.



