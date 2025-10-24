The hotels group recorded revenue of €1,369m for Q3 2025, up 0.1% at constant exchange rates compared to Q3 2024.
This increase breaks down into a 1.1% decline at constant exchange rates for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division and a 0.2% increase at constant exchange rates for the Luxury & Lifestyle division.
The Premium, Midscale and Economy (PM&E) division posted a 1.1% decline in RevPAR compared to Q3 2024.
The Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L) division posted a 5.0% increase in RevPAR compared to Q3 2024.
During Q3 2025, Accor opened 77 hotels, representing 11,200 rooms, for a net growth of 2.5% over the last 12 months. At the end of September 2025, the Group had a portfolio of 859,830 rooms (5,760 hotels) and a pipeline of over 250,000 rooms (1,453 hotels).
Accor confirms its outlook for FY 2025, targeting RevPAR growth of between 3% and 4% and network growth of around 3.5%.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.8%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.2%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2024, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
