The hotels group recorded revenue of €1,369m for Q3 2025, up 0.1% at constant exchange rates compared to Q3 2024.



This increase breaks down into a 1.1% decline at constant exchange rates for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division and a 0.2% increase at constant exchange rates for the Luxury & Lifestyle division.



The Premium, Midscale and Economy (PM&E) division posted a 1.1% decline in RevPAR compared to Q3 2024.



The Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L) division posted a 5.0% increase in RevPAR compared to Q3 2024.



During Q3 2025, Accor opened 77 hotels, representing 11,200 rooms, for a net growth of 2.5% over the last 12 months. At the end of September 2025, the Group had a portfolio of 859,830 rooms (5,760 hotels) and a pipeline of over 250,000 rooms (1,453 hotels).



Accor confirms its outlook for FY 2025, targeting RevPAR growth of between 3% and 4% and network growth of around 3.5%.