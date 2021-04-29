Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Accor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/29 03:52:22 am
34.96 EUR   +0.58%
03:47aACCOR  : Annual Shareholders' meeting presentation
PU
04/28ACCOR  : Appoints Stephen Alden as CEO Raffles & Orient Express
PU
04/27ACCOR  : Dubai, a key development destination
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accor : Annual Shareholders' meeting presentation

04/29/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Faena Hotel Miami Beach - U.S.A

1

Sébastien Bazin

Chairman & CEO

SO/ Paseo del Prado La Habana - Cuba

2

Besma Boumaza

Group General Counsel

& Board Secretary

Sofitel Singapore City Centre - Singapore

3

Jean-Jacques Morin

Deputy CEO & CFO

SLS Cancun - Mexico

1

2020 Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCOR
03:47aACCOR  : Annual Shareholders' meeting presentation
PU
04/28ACCOR  : Appoints Stephen Alden as CEO Raffles & Orient Express
PU
04/27ACCOR  : Dubai, a key development destination
PU
04/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron, Toyota, Sony...
04/21ACCOR  : French hotel group Accor expects strong summer after weak Q1
RE
04/21ACCOR  : First-quarter 2021 revenue of 361 million down 48% like-for-like
PU
04/21ACCOR  : Présentation du chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2021 (en anglais un..
PU
04/21ACCOR  : French hotel group Accor expects strong summer after weak Q1
RE
04/21ACCOR  : Together, let's help restore our Earth
PU
04/21MORNING BID-Sell the news?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 401 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net income 2021 -348 M -422 M -422 M
Net Debt 2021 1 889 M 2 292 M 2 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 8 953 M 10 831 M 10 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 15 247
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 33,25 €
Last Close Price 34,76 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR17.43%10 831
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.29%48 656
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.16.04%35 960
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.26%13 123
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION12.08%8 469
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION31.82%7 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ