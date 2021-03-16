Log in
ACCOR

(AC)
Accor : France's Accor can withstand COVID-19 situation for another two years - CEO

03/16/2021 | 03:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on top of the company's headquarters near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor has the resources to withstand the COVID-19 crisis for another two years as the company reported an annual loss in 2020, its chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin said on Tuesday.

Bazin told French RMC radio that there was a need to extend financial state support to the hotels and leisure sector.

"Aid must be extended", he said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 657 M 1 978 M 1 978 M
Net income 2020 -1 736 M -2 072 M -2 072 M
Net Debt 2020 1 675 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,40x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 8 913 M 10 636 M 10 640 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 15 247
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,69 €
Last Close Price 34,58 €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Qionger Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR16.82%10 636
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.40%48 727
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.34%35 006
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.02%12 962
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION19.95%8 752
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION36.28%7 749
