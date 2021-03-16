Accor : France's Accor can withstand COVID-19 situation for another two years - CEO
03/16/2021 | 03:20am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor has the resources to withstand the COVID-19 crisis for another two years as the company reported an annual loss in 2020, its chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin said on Tuesday.
Bazin told French RMC radio that there was a need to extend financial state support to the hotels and leisure sector.
"Aid must be extended", he said.
