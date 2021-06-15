Accor : announces Global Partnership with IGLTA







PARIS - Accor, a world leader in hospitality, and the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), the leading member-based global organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ tourism, today announce a Global Partnership. Together, Accor and IGLTA will work to ensure the hospitality industry is a safe and inclusive space for all, and will facilitate and drive equality within the travel sector. The collaboration is the first step in demonstrating the new, essential pillar within Accor's Diversity & Inclusion commitment: to increase momentum in welcoming and valuing LGBTQ+ team members, clients and communities.



The partnership is an important statement by Accor about its belief in the social and economic benefits of LGBTQ+ tourism and the need to make all travellers feel welcome. With an annual reach of more than 4 million LGBTQ+ consumers, the Platinum-level Partnership with IGLTA commits Accor to promote LGBTQ+ tourism and signals the Group's values as an open and inclusive company to LGBTQ+ communities.



As a global player and major employer in the hospitality industry, Accor recognises the critical role it must take in setting and enforcing the standard for diversity and inclusion. The challenges of the last year have only reinforced the importance of community and the relevance of the Group's values: inclusion, equity and care for others. These core pillars are a great strength and driver of momentum throughout the Group, cultivating company-wide innovation and performance, and creating an inclusive environment for all to thrive in.



Accor has long taken a proactive and engaged approach to diversity, equity and inclusion. Whether it is through implementing internal inclusion policies, promoting external messaging such as ibis' 'We are Open' campaign, or sponsoring Pride marches, Accor seeks to be a leader on LGBTQ+ issues and is proud to partner with IGLTA on this initiative.



'We have long admired Accor's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and are thrilled to expand our relationship to an integrated, year-round approach to advancing LGBTQ+ travel,' said, John Tanzella, President/CEO, IGLTA. 'Accor's commitment to creating safe, welcoming experiences for LGBTQ+ travelers and to championing diversity within their team perfectly aligns with IGLTA's mission and the work of our global partners.'



'We are immensely proud to be joining an incredible group of global firms in celebrating and advancing LGBTQ+ tourism. With more than 260,000 Accor team members in 110 countries, diversity makes us who we are; it forms our very identity and defines our people-first culture. As a Group we are whole-heartedly committed to ensuring the LGBTQ+ community feels welcome. We hope our collaboration with IGLTA today will further consolidate our aspiration to be the reference point in the hospitality sector for LGBTQ+ employees and guests.' said Steven Daines, Chief Talent & Culture Officer, Accor.



'Diversity and inclusion week is an incredibly important time for Accor to celebrate our people and our differences. It is also a crucial time to focus on next steps and continue to evaluate where we can improve. We strive to continuously build upon and develop initiatives to ensure the LGBTQ+ community feels supported to travel and experience the world, and our new pillar within our Group policy reflects our commitment to this essential area'. said Anne Sophie Beraud, VP Group Diversity & Inclusion, Accor.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The implementation of internal LGBTQ+ training and recruitment programmes in South America;

Webinars and digital learning tools to share best practices and create better allies;

Publicly supported the Marriage Equality Campaign in Australia, 2017;

Proudly and regularly sponsors Pride Parades and LGBTQ+ events across the world;

In 2019, ibis launched the 'We are Open' campaign which sought to celebrate and illustrate the hotels' inclusive culture.

Accor has a proactive, engaged approach towards diversity and inclusion, and takes its commitments to the LGBTQ+ community seriously. Examples include: