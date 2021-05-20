These materials are not an offer for sale of AAC shares or warrants in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and they may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. AAC securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. AAC does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the shares in the United States Press release PARIS, MAY 20TH, 2021 Accor announces its intention to sponsor a corporate SPAC targeting activities adjacent to its core hotel business Accor announces today its intention, subject to market conditions, to sponsor a Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), the Accor Acquisition Company (AAC), to be listed on Euronext Paris. AAC aims to raise approximately €300m. Accor's investment in AAC will not be material. Accor's objective in creating AAC is to better serve Accor's hotel owners and customers by providing high quality and recognizeable services and brands in any of five verticals adjacent to Accor's core hotel business, namely: food and beverage;

flexible working;

wellness;

entertainment & events; and

entertainment & events; and travel technology. AAC's target company will benefit from Accor's network, scale and global presence.

AAC will be led by Amir Nahai (fully dedicated Managing Director) and supported by three senior Accor executives: Pierre Boisselier (CFO), Nicolas Broussaud (CIO) and Besma Boumaza (Chief Legal Officer). Accor will continue to be single-handedly focused on delivering its Reset cost savings plan, fully capturing the market rebound and profitably growing its asset light management and franchise hotel operations.

ABOUT ACCOR Accoris a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless- a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 - Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.