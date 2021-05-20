Log in
Accor : announces its intention to sponsor a corporate SPAC targeting activities adjacent to its core hotel business

05/20/2021
These materials are not an offer for sale of AAC shares or warrants in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and they may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. AAC securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. AAC does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the shares in the United States

Press release

PARIS, MAY 20TH, 2021

Accor announces its intention to sponsor a corporate SPAC targeting activities

adjacent to its core hotel business

Accor announces today its intention, subject to market conditions, to sponsor a Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), the Accor Acquisition Company (AAC), to be listed on Euronext Paris.

AAC aims to raise approximately €300m. Accor's investment in AAC will not be material.

Accor's objective in creating AAC is to better serve Accor's hotel owners and customers by providing high quality and recognizeable services and brands in any of five verticals adjacent to Accor's core hotel business, namely:

  • food and beverage;
  • flexible working;
  • wellness;
  • entertainment & events; and
  • travel technology.

AAC's target company will benefit from Accor's network, scale and global presence.

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

AAC will be led by Amir Nahai (fully dedicated Managing Director) and supported by three senior Accor executives: Pierre Boisselier (CFO), Nicolas Broussaud (CIO) and Besma Boumaza (Chief Legal Officer).

Accor will continue to be single-handedly focused on delivering its Reset cost savings plan, fully capturing the market rebound and profitably growing its asset light management and franchise hotel operations.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute a prospectus or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities.

If and when an offer is launched, further details about the offer and the admission on Euronext Paris, if applicable, will be included in a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which will be published and made available at no cost at the start of the offer period through the corporate website of AAC, subject to securities law restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward- looking statements''. Certain statements contained herein are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Accor. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or forecasts. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

ABOUT ACCOR

Accoris a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless- a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 - Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.comor follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedInand Instagram.

Contacts media relations

Charlotte Thouvard

Line Crieloue

SVP Global Communications

Corporate Executive Director Group External

T. +33 1 45 38 19 14

Communications

Charlotte.thouvard@accor.com

T. +33 1 45 38 18 11

Line.crieloue@accor.com

Investors and Analyst Relations

Pierre-Loup Etienne

SVP Financial Communication and

Investor Relations

T. +33 1 45 38 47 76

Pierre-Loup.etienne@accor.com

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
