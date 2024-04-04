Accor: new openings planned in India in 2024

After a successful year in India in 2023, Accor has announced plans for further strategic openings in 2024, which will consolidate its position as one of the country's leading international hotel groups (in terms of number of rooms).



Last year, the French chain signed a record 11 strategic hotels and inaugurated six flagship hotels across the country, adding almost 1,000 rooms to its local portfolio.000 rooms to its local portfolio.



Accor currently operates a diversified portfolio of 62 hotels in India, and its growth strategy for 2024 includes the opening of six hotels in the premium, mid-range and economy segments, as well as three luxury and lifestyle hotels.



