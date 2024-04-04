Accor: new openings planned in India in 2024
Last year, the French chain signed a record 11 strategic hotels and inaugurated six flagship hotels across the country, adding almost 1,000 rooms to its local portfolio.000 rooms to its local portfolio.
Accor currently operates a diversified portfolio of 62 hotels in India, and its growth strategy for 2024 includes the opening of six hotels in the premium, mid-range and economy segments, as well as three luxury and lifestyle hotels.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction