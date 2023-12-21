Accor: share buyback program finalized

Accor announces the completion of its share buyback program launched on October 10, for a total of 400 million euros. By the end of the program, the Group had acquired 12,641,226 shares at an average price of 31.64 euros.



As a reminder, this program was part of the hotel chain's commitment to return around three billion euros to shareholders over the 2023-2027 period. The repurchased shares will be used for cancellation purposes.



